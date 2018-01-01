THE PREPARATIONFOR NIKE'S WORLD-CLASS BREAKING2 RESEARCH TEAM,
the entire pursuit revolved around one question: How can we help the world’s most elite distance
runners be faster? And not just incrementally, but faster than any distance runner ever.
When you’re trying to shave minutes–not seconds–off the world’s fastest times,
you need all that science has to offer. Skin temperature monitors and muscle
imaging to inform hydration and sugar intake. New types of apparel to help
minimize drag. And of course, the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite footwear. To
understand how we got here, on the precipice of our historic quest to break
the two-hour marathon barrier, we need to start at the beginning.
ATHLETE SELECTIONTo identify the runners most likely to run under two-hours in the marathon,
our science team tested many of Nike’s elite distance runners,
measuring three primary factors that help predict performance:
Exercise Capacity:an athlete’s maximum capacity for exercise, expressed as VO2 Max,
or the maximum rate of oxygen consumed.
Running Economy:how much energy a runner needs to run a kilometer at a given speed.
Sustainable Velocity:the speed a runner can sustain for a long period of time without needing to slow down.
Of the athletes initially screened, three emerged as the most promising:
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia and Zersenay Tadese
of Eritrea. The testing process yielded key physiological data that allowed
our science team to project each athlete’s potential. The team compared
each athlete’s personal records against their projections in order to identify
areas of focus, and began brainstorming strategies to close these gaps for
race day. For example, while Eliud had refined his hydration techniques over
his competitive years, Zersenay, the world record holder in the half marathon,
hydrated minimally. Given Zersenay’s incredible running economy, but the slower
marathon personal record of the three athletes, his hydration was a factor the
team worked to improve. Another example was nutrition strategy. “Marathoners
can hit a wall at 30-35k,” said Brett Kirby, Lead Physiologist of the NXT Generation
Research team in the Nike Sports Research Lab. “This is commonly associated
with depletion of their muscle sugars. So how do we keep those sugars up? We
started looking at that and working towards a personalized solution for each athlete.”
THE JOURNEY OF RACE DAY OPTIMIZATION – FROM SELECTION TO NOW
Before the team could work with the athletes to refine their training and conditioning,
we needed to understand their current training schedules. In order to do so, our
science team met the athletes and their coaches at Nike’s World Headquarters in
Beaverton, Oregon. At this first team camp, the science team provided each athlete
with GPS watches and heart rate monitors to begin tracking the training load of each
athlete. In addition, each athlete was connected to internal Nike performance prediction
analysis software. This helped to facilitate individualized athlete learnings, as well as
forecast future running performances.
Next, the science group teamed up with the product group and went to the athletes’
home training grounds in Kenya, Ethiopia and Spain. They tested and integrated
insights across the Nike Breaking2 project, gathered new data and observed first-hand
the athletes daily training regimens and lifestyles, constantly looking for avenues where
support could be provided.
At the first team camp, the science team introduced hydration and nutrition strategies,
which were then regularly adjusted month by month. Skin temperatures and sweat rates
were monitored. Fit details for the revolutionary Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite shoe and race
day apparel were obsessed over. And the closer we got to the attempt, the more
important temperature became for our team.
For the success of Breaking2, the most important temperature reading was the difference
between the body’s internal core temperature and skin temperature. This is known as the
temperature gradient.
“We’re looking at what core body temperature does in relation to skin temperature and we
want those two numbers to be as far apart as possible,” Brad Wilkins Director of the NXT
Generation Research team in the Nike Sports Research Lab said. “That means that the
gradient, the temperature gradient, from the core to your skin is really high.” In order to
maintain a high temperature gradient for each runner, the team focused on optimizing the
environmental conditions for race day. During our half marathon test event, internal and
external monitors were used to measure core temperature and skin temperature, respectively.
This provided the constant data needed to understand the impact of thermal factors on each
athlete’s performance. To try and optimize for temperature, cloud cover and wind, the race
was planned over a three day “launch” window. Over that three-day window, the team picked
the optimal morning for the race based on the maximum core to skin gradient, which allowed
for the least impact of thermal factors on the athletes’ performance outcomes.
Another important factor that’s affected by environment is hydration. Throughout training, the
team weighed runners before and after their runs, which told the team how much water each
individual runner had lost through sweat. Then, our team observed how the body of each
runner responded to their respective fluid strategies—a carefully crafted sugar-water liquid
mixture. Other tests, like muscle imaging, showed how much sugar was in the muscle of the
athletes. This was crucial, because sugars could help the runners avoid the burnout that is
synonymous with the marathon. Or, taking in too much could upset their stomach and throw
them off their game.
The next step in race day optimization brought us to the wooded setting
of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 13 miles north of Milan for the marathon
track. Monza’s flat track with gradual curves, as well as Northern Italy’s
temperate climate, made it a good location for the attempt. The half marathon
test event was not a race for the athletes to test their fitness. Rather, it was a test
of how the Breaking2 team will manage the Breaking2 attempt, logistically.
The team asked the athletes to run at a 60-minute half marathon pace. Small
alterations, such as Eliud taking a beet root bar with carbohydrates as opposed
to beet juice as a pre-run meal, were tested at the trial run. Temperature gradient
and, of course, the footwear and apparel were also tested.
All of this data has been collected before, but never with athletes of such
caliber with the intent of breaking this barrier. Even without hitting the two-hour
barrier, these key data points help all athletes look towards what’s next.
We used a dynamic formation with pacers to reduce wind drag for our
athletes and made sure that the athletes were getting the hydration
perfected for each one of them. And of course, we developed a shoe
—the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% —designed to turn every advantage
into performance.
Breaking2 wasn’t just a race or an experiment. It’s now a model for
how much faster we can go when cutting-edge science meets unwavering
passion and commitment to the goal. After years of research and development,
Breaking2 debuted a system of groundbreaking innovation that has the potential