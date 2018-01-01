 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN APPLE WATCH NIKE+
WITH JUST GPS AND APPLE WATCH NIKE+ GPS + CELLULAR?

GPS Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) lets you send and receive text messages, answer phone calls,
and receive notifications when it's connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The built-in
GPS works independently of your iPhone for distance, pace and route mapping in workouts.
 GPS + Cellular Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) has all the same features as above, as well as
built-in cellular. It gives you the freedom to send and receive text messages, answer
phone calls and receive notifications even when you don't have your iPhone with you.

What about Cellular Carrier Support? Connecting Apple Watch to a cellular network requires the same carrier as your
iPhone, and Apple is adding carriers all the time. If your current carrier does not
support Apple Watch, cellular functionality won't work until support is provided. Participating carriers are subject to change. Please check
with your carrier for the most current information.

