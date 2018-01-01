DOWNLOAD NIKECONNECTDownload the NikeConnect app to access exclusive NBA content,
products and experiences from your favorite player and team.
Follow the steps below to learn how.
TAP YOUR PHONE TO YOUR NIKECONNECT TAGWith the NikeConnect app open, tap your smartphone to the tag
at the bottom of your Nike NBA Connected Jersey. You are now
connected to your jersey’s player and team.
GET EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AND VIDEOSOnce you tap your jersey, you’ll see new highlights and recap
videos of your player and team. Plus, you’ll find offers like
exclusive Nike products, NBA 2K boosts, tickets to games,
and your player’s music playlists.
STAY CONNECTEDMake sure you’re connected on game day to increase your
chances of winning more exclusive offers. The NikeConnect app
will keep track of your history and rewards.