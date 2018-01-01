Inspired by the man. Carried by the family.Michael Jordan credited his teachers with giving him the confidence to step onto the court. In
that spirit, Wings helps young people around the globe unlock greatness through the power
of education. Wings is deeply rooted in the community, building relationships with teachers,
mentors and organizations. It’s about the belief that, when given the chance, everyone can fly.
Wings pillars.
Unlocking greatness.Wings exists to help young people achievegreatness through the power of education.
Embracing your roots.By supporting organizations in the community, weaid young people in becoming their mostauthentic selves.
Committing to succeed.The pursuit of greatness requires disciplineand determination, in the classroom and onthe court.
Dreaming for the future.Wings opens up a range of possibilities for youngpeoples’ futures with support and inspiration.
“By creating opportunity through education, Wings can help young people achieve greatness in their lives. Jordan Brand believeseveryone can fly, and Wings existsto enable that flight.”Larry Miller President of Jordan Brand
How we do work.
Playing the role.Wings uses mentorship to help young
people imagine a future for themselves,
as embodied in positive role models.
Reaching higher.Opportunity often comes down to financial
need. Wings uses scholarships to ensure
access to quality higher education.
Training for a lifetime.To prepare for life after high school, college
or vocational education, Wings assists young
people in developing important core skills
by giving them access to internships.
Imagining a better self.As an extension of Jordan Brand’s world-class
design team, Wings provides young people with
career opportunities in the art and design fields.
Our partners.Wings works closely with partner
organizations to be deeply rooted in and
connected to the communities we serve.
“Wings exists to help young people unlock the greatnesswithin themselves through the power of education.”Howard “H” WhiteVice President of Jordan Brand