 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

Wings

HOME
0429-jordan-wings-p1-Header.jpg
0429-jordan-wings-p2-VideoSpace-325px.jpg

Inspired by the man. Carried by the family. Michael Jordan credited his teachers with giving him the confidence to step onto the court. In
that spirit, Wings helps young people around the globe unlock greatness through the power
of education. Wings is deeply rooted in the community, building relationships with teachers,
mentors and organizations. It’s about the belief that, when given the chance, everyone can fly.

0429-jordan-wings-p4a-Img1.jpg
0429-jordan-wings-p4b-Img2.jpg
0429-jordan-wings-p5-TextSpace-500px.jpg

Wings pillars.

Unlocking greatness. Wings exists to help young people achieve greatness through the power of education.

Embracing your roots. By supporting organizations in the community, we aid young people in becoming their most authentic selves.

Committing to succeed. The pursuit of greatness requires discipline and determination, in the classroom and on the court.

Dreaming for the future. Wings opens up a range of possibilities for young peoples’ futures with support and inspiration.

0429-jordan-wings-p6-Larry.jpg

“By creating opportunity through
 education, Wings can help young
 people achieve greatness in their
 lives. Jordan Brand believes everyone can fly, and Wings exists to enable that flight.” Larry Miller
 President of Jordan Brand

0429-jordan-wings-p7-TextSpace.jpg

How we do work.

0429-jordan-wings-p8-Img1.jpg

Playing the role. Wings uses mentorship to help young
people imagine a future for themselves,
as embodied in positive role models.

Reaching higher. Opportunity often comes down to financial
need. Wings uses scholarships to ensure
access to quality higher education.

0429-jordan-wings-p9-Img2.jpg

Training for a lifetime. To prepare for life after high school, college
or vocational education, Wings assists young
people in developing important core skills
by giving them access to internships.

Imagining a better self. As an extension of Jordan Brand’s world-class
design team, Wings provides young people with
career opportunities in the art and design fields.

0429-jordan-wings-p10-Partners-full.jpg

Our partners. Wings works closely with partner
organizations to be deeply rooted in and
connected to the communities we serve.

0429-jordan-wings-p11-Quote.jpg

“Wings exists to help young people unlock the greatness within themselves through the power of education.” Howard “H” White Vice President of Jordan Brand

0515-jordan-wings-p10-1600x150.jpg

CONTACT Wings:

jordanwings@nike.com

Jordan-Social-Footer-FST12-1600x207.png

SHOES

CLOTHING

GEAR

FEATURED

Loading