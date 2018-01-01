 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
FLIGHTSPEED BREAKTHROUGH ENERGY, EXPLOSIVE LIFTOFF

Unleash the energy of Nike Zoom Air for more power in every step.

CDP-Jordan-Innovation-080515-02-FST02-1600x300.png

WEIGHT DISTRIBUTION FlightSpeed spreads weight out evenly, resulting in a whole-sole sweet spot that optimizes energy return on every move.

ADVANCED COMPRESSION With every step, high-strung fibers flex, fire back and are instantly distributed across the entire foot by the FlightSpeed.

EXPLOSIVE POWER On impact, energy return allows athletes to unleash power on the way to the rim, bounce on the boards and add lift on every jump shot.

Nike Zoom Air adds more power to every step.

Responsive cushioning helps propel players past their opponent.

Zoom Air cushions impact and energy is transferred across the carbon plate and throughout the FlightSpeed system.

Nike Zoom Air propels athletes forward and gives them first-step supremacy to get past the competition.

FLIGHTSPEED SYSTEM FlightSpeed elements combine to give athletes first-step supremacy, second-jump dominance and jump shot boost.

CARBON FIBER The plate material is strong enough to soar off the floor, but feels weightless on the way to the rim.

NIKE ZOOM AIR Cushioning allows fliers to be lethal in the first and fresh in the fourth.

“IT WILL CHANGE THE WAY ALL BASKETBALL SHOES ARE DESIGNED IN THE FUTURE .”

TINKER HATFIELD LEAD SHOE DESIGNER

