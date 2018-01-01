 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
FRESH AIR Experience the next generation of Air VaporMax.

NIKE AIR VAPORMAX

With a flexible Flyknit upper placed directly atop a radically reinvented Air
cushioning system Nike Air VaporMax not only defies convention,
it delivers a sensation underfoot that seems to defy gravity.

ULTRA LIGHT Revolutionary Air cushioning system provides an
unbelievably light, bouncy, and flexible feel.

TARGETED SUPPORT Flyknit upper delivers stretch and support
precisely where needed.

EXCEPTIONAL COMFORT No additional structural elements - so there's nothing
but Air underfoot.

BEHIND THE DESIGN Over the last 30 years, no technology has become more synonymous with Nike than Air.
From the Tailwind to the new VaporMax, Air is a pioneering idea that transformed
the industry—and established Nike as a leading innovation company.

THE PINNACLE OF AIR Air Max builds upon its nearly 30-year legacy with a leap: the Nike Air VaporMax, which pays
off the full promise of Air — to provide lightweight, consistent cushioning that lasts.

