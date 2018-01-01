WHAT IS NIKE AIR?Nike Air technology consists of pressurized air inside a tough yet flexible bag and provides more flexibility and
spring without compromising structure. The Air Sole units maintain their given form with elasticity, lower impact
and keep the shoe snug and lightweight.
LIGHTWEIGHT DURABILITYNike Air cushioning reduces the weight of the shoe without reducing performance.
The lighter the shoe is, the less energy athletes put out during their performance.
Athletes need the cushioning in their footwear to last, and Nike Air is designed to
provide support throughout the life of the shoe.
ENERGY ABSORPTIONWith each step, Nike Air cushioning absorbs impact and immediately returns to its
original shape to protect the body. These innovations allow any athlete to perform
harder, while providing flawless comfort.
NIKE ARCHIVESAIR MAX ORIGINSNike Air debuted in 1979, but has evolved through countless iterations over the past four decades. The result: a family of closely-related
Air technologies, tailored to enhance performance for specific types of activity. Trace the lineage below.
1978NIKE AIR SOLENike Air began with an aerospace engineer named Frank Rudy and an ingenious idea.
During a visit to Nike’s World Headquarters, Rudy gave Phil Knight a pair of running shoes
fitted with a prototype Air Sole unit—the rest is history.
After much trial and error, Rudy’s concept was applied to the Air
Tailwind in 1978, catapulting the running industry forward. The real
impact would hit almost a decade later when a lightbulb went off
for storied footwear designer Tinker Hatfield: Nike needed to
visually demonstrate the next-level impact of Nike Air.
Nike Air Sole Original Insole
1995ZOOM AIRAfter more than a decade of research and development, Nike Zoom
Air debuted in 1995 and continues to provide responsive low-profile
cushioning that athletes can feel. Each time an athlete’s foot touches
down, tensile fibers compress to cushion the impact before quickly
springing back to their original state, generating an explosive,
powerful bounce. The fibers are knit inside a pressurized Nike Air
unit—giving the Zoom Air cushioning its snappy responsiveness.
1987MAX AIRMax Air was Nike’s first visual expression of Air technology. Inspired by
the avant-garde, inside-out architecture of the Centre Pompidou in Paris,
Hatfield gave birth to Air Max by opening a literal window to the sole.
It singlehandedly kickstarted a revolution in the footwear industry.
Max Air displaces heavier midsole materials, reducing the weight of the shoe without
sacrificing performance. Lighter shoes allow the athlete to expend less energy during
performance. Max Air cushioning absorbs impact forces when the foot strikes
the ground, protecting muscles, joints and tendons.