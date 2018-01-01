THE TEN: NIKE AIR PRESTO X OFF-WHITENike and Virgil Abloh reissue The Ten: Nike Air Presto x Off-White in
black. This maximalist take on the early 2000s icon features additional
design elements jammed right back into the cage and across the heel,
all the while maintaining the characteristic t-shirt-like fit.LAUNCHING 7.27 AT SELECT RETAILERS
THE TEN: NIKE AIR PRESTO X OFF-WHITENike and Virgil Abloh reissue The Ten: Nike Air Presto x Off-White in
white. This maximalist take on the early 2000s icon features additional
design elements jammed right back into the cage and across the heel,
all the while maintaining the characteristic t-shirt-like fit.LAUNCHING 8.3 AT SELECT RETAILERS
THE TEN: NIKE AIR JORDAN I X OFF-WHITEThe moment Michael Jordan defied the game and stepped on the
floor in the Air Jordan I, a legacy of performance and sneaker culture
was born. Despite league rules, nothing would keep this shoe from
getting airtime. Moments of greatness on the hardwood led to a new
era of style off the court as this silhouette lifted everything it
touched to new heights.
"10"
Read the official Nike x Off-White book, detailing
Virgil Abloh's process for deconstructing and
reimagining ten Nike icons.