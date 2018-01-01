THE FUTURE
OF FAST
IS HEREJoin the Nike Soccer speed revolution.
Nike unleashes a complete head-to-toe
system of speed, combining maximum
traction with zero distraction. Become a
member to receive early and exclusive
access by downloading the Nike
Soccer App.
A REVOLUTION IN TRACTIONNike presents the new Mercurial Superfly V, the new Anti Clog Traction and the new Nike Grip Sock.Three revolutionary innovations combine to redefine the standards in traction and enable athletes to play fast and confident in all conditions.
THE NEW NIKE MERCURIAL SUPERFLY VOUR FASTEST BOOT EVER BUILT
Soccer's fastest cleat has been reinvented—including a new lighter, anatomically contoured plate and an inner
grip system to deliver ultimate traction, lockdown fit and explosive speed on the field.
TRACTION FOR SPEEDMercurial's traction system is reengineered for
maximum speed. An anatomical foot bed,
foot-to-cleat grip system and 3-D contoured
plate combines with precision-placed studs for
both stopping and starting with explosive speed,
allowing you to play as fast as possible.
SECOND-SKIN FITDynamic Flyknit construction perfectly wraps your foot
in one piece, with a Dynamic Fit collar and Flywire
cables integrated into the laces, giving you extra
lockdown that feels like a second skin.
PERFECT TOUCHNikeSkin Technology brings your foot closer to
the ball, while lightweight speed rib construction
creates the friction you need for maximum ball
control. ACC (All-Conditions Control) delivers
consistent touch in any weather.Only Nike Soccer Members get notified and receive
early access to the new Nike Mercurial Superfly V,
available this summer.Join Us
LET NOTHING HOLD YOU BACKMud can clog your cleats, making your cleats heavier
and impairing your traction on the field. Nike innovation
has solved that problem. With Anti Clog Traction, an
innovative new material helps to keep mud from
accumulating on the studs and plate, maintaining
lightweight cleats and optimal traction. When other
players slow down, you stay fast.
THE NEW NIKE ANTI CLOG TRACTION
NEW SOLEPLATE INNOVATIONAn all-new soleplate with technology that activates in
moist conditions, Nike Anti Clog Traction is changing
the game with maximum traction.
LIMITED RELEASEThe first release of Nike Anti Clog Traction will be
in a very limited quantity, coming in April. Receive
exclusive access by downloading the Nike Soccer
App and becoming a member.
ULTIMATE GRIP FOR MAXIMUM SPEEDNikeGrip socks feature new grip technology to
lock your foot into place and help you stay fast.
TRACTION, LOCKDOWN,
EXPLOSIVENESSTraction doesn’t end at your plate. Engineered yarns
and a Heel Lock System are specially made to grip the
inside of your cleat, while zonal cushioning maximizes
comfort through explosive sprints.
Don't miss the release—download the
Nike Soccer App to be notified.
REVOLUTIONIZED ABRASION PROTECTIONLightweight, low-profile leg protection is expanded with the Nike HyperStrong Match Sleeve,
including a textured pod on each side of your ankle. Smooth-finish material and ergonomic
stitches are constructed for zero distraction, helping you stay fast and protected from abrasion.
Find out more through the Nike Soccer App, and get first access by becoming a member.