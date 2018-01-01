 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NIKE SOCCER INNOVATIONS

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_01.jpg

THE FUTURE
OF FAST
Join the Nike Soccer speed revolution.
Nike unleashes a complete head-to-toe
system of speed, combining maximum
traction with zero distraction. Become a
member to receive early and exclusive
access by downloading the Nike
Soccer App.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_02.jpg

A REVOLUTION IN TRACTION Nike presents the new Mercurial Superfly V, the new Anti Clog Traction and the new Nike Grip Sock. Three revolutionary innovations combine to redefine the standards in traction and enable athletes to play fast and confident in all conditions.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_02.5.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_03.5.jpg

THE NEW NIKE MERCURIAL SUPERFLY V OUR FASTEST BOOT EVER BUILT

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_03.5.5.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_04.jpg

Soccer's fastest cleat has been reinvented—including a new lighter, anatomically contoured plate and an inner
grip system to deliver ultimate traction, lockdown fit and explosive speed on the field.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_05.jpg

TRACTION FOR SPEED Mercurial's traction system is reengineered for
maximum speed. An anatomical foot bed,
foot-to-cleat grip system and 3-D contoured
plate combines with precision-placed studs for
both stopping and starting with explosive speed,
allowing you to play as fast as possible.



InnovationHubCDP_desktop_06.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_07.jpg

SECOND-SKIN FIT Dynamic Flyknit construction perfectly wraps your foot
in one piece, with a Dynamic Fit collar and Flywire
cables integrated into the laces, giving you extra
lockdown that feels like a second skin.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_08.jpg

PERFECT TOUCH NikeSkin Technology brings your foot closer to
the ball, while lightweight speed rib construction
creates the friction you need for maximum ball
control. ACC (All-Conditions Control) delivers
consistent touch in any weather. Only Nike Soccer Members get notified and receive
early access to the new Nike Mercurial Superfly V,
available this summer. Join Us

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_09.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_10.jpg

LET NOTHING HOLD YOU BACK Mud can clog your cleats, making your cleats heavier
and impairing your traction on the field. Nike innovation
has solved that problem. With Anti Clog Traction, an
innovative new material helps to keep mud from
accumulating on the studs and plate, maintaining
lightweight cleats and optimal traction. When other
players slow down, you stay fast.

THE NEW NIKE ANTI CLOG TRACTION

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_11.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_12.jpg

NEW SOLEPLATE INNOVATION An all-new soleplate with technology that activates in
moist conditions, Nike Anti Clog Traction is changing
the game with maximum traction.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_13.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_14.jpg

LIMITED RELEASE The first release of Nike Anti Clog Traction will be
in a very limited quantity, coming in April. Receive
exclusive access by downloading the Nike Soccer
App and becoming a member.

 Join Us

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_15.jpeg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_15.jpg

THE NEW NIKEGRIP SOCK

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_16.jpg

ULTIMATE GRIP FOR MAXIMUM SPEED NikeGrip socks feature new grip technology to
lock your foot into place and help you stay fast.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_17.jpg

TRACTION, LOCKDOWN,
EXPLOSIVENESS Traction doesn’t end at your plate. Engineered yarns
and a Heel Lock System are specially made to grip the
inside of your cleat, while zonal cushioning maximizes
comfort through explosive sprints.

 Don't miss the release—download the
Nike Soccer App to be notified.

 Join Us

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_18.jpg

NEW NIKE AEROSWIFT TECHNOLOGY

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_19.jpg

ENGINEERED FOR SPEED Nike Aeroswift Technology is a combination of construction
techniques and exceptional moisture-wicking fabric designed for
perfect movement at speed.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_20.jpg

STAY FAST With intricate construction techniques, specific patterns are
strategically knit to reduce overall weight and designed
to allow faster play.

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_21.jpg
InnovationHubCDP_desktop_22.jpg

PRECISION FIT An ergonomic fit combined with stretch materials fits precisely to
your body, enabling your full range of motion.

 Get access to kits and exclusive player tips March 24,
only through the Nike Soccer App.

 Join Us

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_23.jpg

THE NEW NIKE HYPERSTRONG MATCH SLEEVE

InnovationHubCDP_desktop_24.jpg

REVOLUTIONIZED ABRASION PROTECTION Lightweight, low-profile leg protection is expanded with the Nike HyperStrong Match Sleeve,
including a textured pod on each side of your ankle. Smooth-finish material and ergonomic
stitches are constructed for zero distraction, helping you stay fast and protected from abrasion.

 Find out more through the Nike Soccer App, and get first access by becoming a member.

 Join Us

