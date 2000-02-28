WHAT IS THE NIKECONNECT TECHNOLOGY?

NikeConnect is an enabling technology that uses NFC to power seamless, personal connections between athletes* and their Nike products by unlocking best-in-class services and innovative experiences.

WHAT IS NFC?

“NFC” stands for ‘Near Field Communication; NFC technology enables the wireless transfer of small amounts of data from a passive (battery-less) tag to a powered reader.

WHY DID NIKE CHOOSE NFC OVER OTHER TECHNOLOGIES, LIKE RFID?

We looked at multiple technologies and NFC was selected based on the costs, durability, and use cases we considered.

HOW IS NFC USED IN NIKECONNECT?

For Nike’s Connected Jerseys, the user’s smartphone running the NikeConnect or Nike App powers the NFC tag in the jersey’s jock tag (woven label) so the tag can securely send its identifying information to that App and launch the relevant experience.

WHAT INFORMATION DOES THE NFC TAG CONTAIN?

• The NFC tag contains it’s unique NFC ID and a URL that tells the App which Connected Jersey experience to launch.

• At the Nike factory, the unique NFC ID is paired to the Product Code, which contains the Jersey Version, Team, Player (if applicable) and Size.

• The NFC tag does NOT contain any consumer information.

DOES THE NFC TAG HAVE A BATTERY? IF NOT, HOW DOES IT WORK?

No. NFC tags are ‘passive,’ meaning they function without a battery. The NFC tag has an antenna that captures energy from the NFC reader (the user’s smartphone) to power up the tag and allow it to send the data on the tag back to the reader.

IS THE NFC TAG DURABLE? CAN I WASH IT?

We have performed wash and wear tests and have identified ways to integrate adding NFC tags into our existing manufacturing and reliability processes.

IS IT OK TO WEAR THROUGH AIRPORT SECURITY / ARENA SECURITY?

Yes. We do not expect any issues with airport security or arena security.