 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

KOBE BRYANT

SHOP KOBE COLLECTION
KobePinnacle_P1.jpg

KOBE 11 ELITE INNOVATION
MASTERED The Kobe 11 Elite is informed by years of collaboration with one of the greatest to ever play.

SHOP LATEST KOBE
KobePinnacle_P2_A.jpg
KobePinnacle_P2_B.jpg
KobePinnacle_P2_C.jpg
P2_copy.jpg

KOBE 11 ELITE Combining several of Nike’s most advanced
technologies, the Kobe 11 is as strong, agile,
and relentless as the Black Mamba himself.

SHOP LATEST KOBE
KobePinnacle_P3.jpg

STRONG, LIGHTWEIGHT SUPPORT The Nike Flyknit yarn is stronger, lighter and more
flexible than it’s ever been, providing sock-like
comfort and ultralight support for your quickest moves.

KobePinnacle_P4.jpg

MULTIDIRECTIONAL AGILITY Flex grooves in the forefoot of the Lunarlon foam
allow your toes to spread naturally for multidirectional
agility and a powerful first step.

KobePinnacle_P5.jpg

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING The full-length, drop-in Lunarlon foam delivers soft yet
responsive shock absorption, while Nike Zoom Air in
the heel maximizes cushioning and responsiveness.

KobePinnacle_P6.jpg

“THROUGHOUT MY TIME WITH NIKE, I’VE OBSESSED THE DETAILS OF
MY SHOES. FOR THE KOBE 11, WE WORKED TO PERFECT FLYKNIT
FOR BASKETBALL.” KOBE BRYANT

KobePinnacle_P7.jpg

BEHIND THE DESIGN THE BEST NEVER REST Kobe’s career has been a diligent process of refining the
details to perfect his game—and his shoes. For years, he’s
collaborated with designer Eric Avar on his signature footwear.
The partnership has led to some of the sport’s most significant
performance breakthroughs—including the first uses of Flywire
and Flyknit in a basketball shoe.

LESS IS MORE Kobe has become a master at shutting out distractions to focus
on whats important. Avar took a similarly focused approach
while designing the Kobe 11 Elite. In this version they explored
new materials that led him to use thermoplastic polyurethane
thread, which is a stronger, lighter, more flexible Flyknit.

KobePinnacle_P8.jpg

KOBE 11 ELITE

SHOP LATEST KOBE
SHOP KOBE COLLECTION
SP18_BBALL_DT_ATHLETE-TOUTS_KOBE.jpg

MORE FROM NIKE BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL SHOES

BASKETBALL CLOTHING

BASKETBALL GEAR

FEATURED

Loading