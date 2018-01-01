STRONG, LIGHTWEIGHT SUPPORTThe Nike Flyknit yarn is stronger, lighter and more
flexible than it’s ever been, providing sock-like
comfort and ultralight support for your quickest moves.
MULTIDIRECTIONAL AGILITYFlex grooves in the forefoot of the Lunarlon foam
allow your toes to spread naturally for multidirectional
agility and a powerful first step.
RESPONSIVE CUSHIONINGThe full-length, drop-in Lunarlon foam delivers soft yet
responsive shock absorption, while Nike Zoom Air in
the heel maximizes cushioning and responsiveness.
“THROUGHOUT MY TIME WITH NIKE, I’VE OBSESSED THE DETAILS OF
MY SHOES. FOR THE KOBE 11, WE WORKED TO PERFECT FLYKNIT
FOR BASKETBALL.”KOBE BRYANT
BEHIND THE DESIGNTHE BEST NEVER RESTKobe’s career has been a diligent process of refining the
details to perfect his game—and his shoes. For years, he’s
collaborated with designer Eric Avar on his signature footwear.
The partnership has led to some of the sport’s most significant
performance breakthroughs—including the first uses of Flywire
and Flyknit in a basketball shoe.
LESS IS MOREKobe has become a master at shutting out distractions to focus
on whats important. Avar took a similarly focused approach
while designing the Kobe 11 Elite. In this version they explored
new materials that led him to use thermoplastic polyurethane
thread, which is a stronger, lighter, more flexible Flyknit.