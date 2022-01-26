1970 年代的風格，1980 年代的最愛，1990 年代的經典，未來精彩可期。Nike Blazer 中筒 ’77 Next Nature 這次以占總重量至少 20% 的再生材質演繹雋永設計。我們採用以再生原料混製而成、質感出奇俐落的合成皮革，取代容易對環境造成負擔的皮革鞋面。
4.3 顆星
MaKenzie - 2022年1月26日
I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!
RainbowMoon - 2021年12月31日
This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.
MamaMac - 2021年12月30日
These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!