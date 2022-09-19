Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 締造全程輕盈穩固感受。 本鞋款風格簡約，僅保留關鍵所需，著感穩固貼合。 整體設計有助穩固雙足，即使地形崎嶇也能保持重心平穩、動作迅敏。 柔軟緩震的靈敏腳感，讓每一步都更加回彈。 現在就上腳起跑，征服泥濘山野。
3.7 顆星
3969b6ba-daea-4185-aff9-5d6c7bfd23a6 - 2022年9月19日
They felt ok trying them on, but I had horrible foot and knee pain after just a 20 minute hike. They feel unstable, it felt like they were collapsing under the outer edge of my foot and with that straining my knees.
3032964645 - 2022年6月08日
My first trail running shoes and these are superb. Wow. So light, like a glove, and love back heal cushion support. At first I thought front toe box area didn’t have lots of space but it does. Just perfect and colors are what I wanted. Gorgeous. So comfy and I think it will be my favorite daily kicks. I always wear 8 men and 9 1/2 women. True to size. I highly recommend them. It arrived fast as usual and looks like from our local Miami store. I didn’t even have to take a drive. It arrived next day. Also the day it shipped these went down 20% and Nike price adjusted as usual due to their amazing policy and customer service.
2a9483cf-604d-4892-8f4e-11d0f210a693 - 2022年5月11日
I’ve been a Terra Kiger fan girl since the TK6 in 2020 when I started running trails seriously. This version is my favorite yet! I have about 75 miles on my current pair but I can tell the uppers are already more durable than the TK6 and TK7. I run on a lot of sandy trails and these keep the sand out better than my old pairs. The traction is also much improved for rocky terrain. I love these shoes for hill repeats and even long trail runs (I’ve done up to 13 miles so far). I just wish there were more colors available!