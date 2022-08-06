跳至主要內容
Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

男鞋

$4,500

 

  • 顯示顏色： University Blue/白/Light Crimson/黑
  • 款式： DV3770-400

評價 (5)

4 顆星

  • So cute sneakers

    ArseniyP923876040 - 2022年8月06日

    Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

  • A cute take on my childhood

    8812698252 - 2022年7月04日

    So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

  • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

    de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 2022年6月29日

    these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.

每人限購一 (1) 雙