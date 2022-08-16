跳至主要內容
經典風格，舒適再進化 Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft 採用輕薄緩震系統，搭配各式進階舒適元素，全面翻新第 1 代 Air Jordan 鞋款。 皮革與布面材質，打造舊鞋質感。 附內裡的襯墊鞋領包覆足跟，穩固貼合。

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

Nike 會員享免費退貨服務免費退貨退貨政策例外情況

  • Kenneth Robinson

    15557784246 - 2022年8月16日

    My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

  • Extra soft! 😌

    Trubz118 - 2022年8月08日

    I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

  • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

    GelTea - 2022年8月07日

    I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.

