經典風格，舒適再進化 Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft 採用輕薄緩震系統，搭配各式進階舒適元素，全面翻新第 1 代 Air Jordan 鞋款。 皮革與布面材質，打造舊鞋質感。 附內裡的襯墊鞋領包覆足跟，穩固貼合。
4.8 顆星
15557784246 - 2022年8月16日
My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!
Trubz118 - 2022年8月08日
I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎
GelTea - 2022年8月07日
I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.
每人限購一 (1) 雙
