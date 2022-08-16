GelTea - 2022年8月07日

I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.