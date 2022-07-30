魅力現身，風格飆升。 本鞋款將經典設計的原創巧思融入低筒厚底版型。 Air 緩震系統延續高人一等的氣勢；對比色時尚皮革，增添視覺亮點。
5 顆星
ayannai - 2022年7月30日
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 2022年5月25日
I look cool now
14906026998 - 2022年3月14日
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!
每人限購一 (1) 雙
