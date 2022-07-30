跳至主要內容
Air Jordan 1 Elevate 低筒 SE

女鞋

$4,700

魅力現身，風格飆升。 本鞋款將經典設計的原創巧思融入低筒厚底版型。 Air 緩震系統延續高人一等的氣勢；對比色時尚皮革，增添視覺亮點。

  • 顯示顏色： 黑/Sail/Gym Red
  • 款式： DQ1823-006

免費寄送及退貨

訂單金額滿新臺幣 4,500 元即享免費標準運送服務


臺北市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 2-5 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 2-3 個工作天內送達

其它縣市:
  • 標準運送的商品可於 3-6 個工作天內送達
  • 快遞運送的商品可於 3-5 個工作天內送達


訂單皆於星期一至星期五之間處理與寄送 (國定假日除外)

評價 (4)

5 顆星

  • Fire!!!

    ayannai - 2022年7月30日

    I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

  • 97722669-48ad-4287-921b-1a601513d610 - 2022年5月25日

    I look cool now

  • These Shoes Are Fire!

    14906026998 - 2022年3月14日

    I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!

每人限購一 (1) 雙