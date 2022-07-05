Nike ACG Mountain Fly 低筒鞋採用疾速越野設計，搭配新版低筒鞋型與輕量鞋面，無論行腳於城市或崎嶇山野，都能如魚得水。 黏性橡膠外底，打造懸崖等級的抓地力。 我們明白這雙鞋將陪伴行腳天涯，因此添加了柔軟 React 泡棉，帶來超乎想像的舒適感受。
4 顆星
CaseyA471341580 - 2022年7月05日
I had high hopes for these shoes. Yes, they looked cool, but I was more interested in how they would perform in the wild. They arrived on 7/1 and I took them out for a five mile hike on 7/2. The first half of the hike was okay. The shoes are very comfortable after the initial break in period...Lots of cushion and spring in the ride. Once the hike started to get steep with uneven ground, that's when the shoes really began to show their warts. There is little to no lateral stability. With the Fly Knit uppers and the large amount of wide cushioning, my feet were sliding out over the edge of the soles. Definitely not something you want in a hiking or trail running shoe. Keep in mind, this was on dry dirt. These may be fine for looking like rugged outdoor shoes, but Nike really missed the mark on these. They're fine for perfectly flat trails, but any trail with incline/decline/undulations, be warned...your feet will be all over the place. If I could return these after wearing, I would. These shoes will not be worn for their intended use. I'm giving them two stars just for the cool factor. Otherwise, I would give one star.
15331266098 - 2022年6月28日
Very comfortable good for hiking or just walking around in the streets
0e0d1dc5-2ab1-4521-980c-2553c3d3118c - 2022年6月16日
Why no size 14!!! They look great but I have big feet