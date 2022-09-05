Yağışlı ve rüzgarlı hava, mükemmelliğe koşarken aşman gereken engellerden biridir. Hava şartlarına dayanıklı Run Division Eşofman Altıyla zorlukların üstesinden gel. Zorlu koşullarda rahat etmen için hava şartlarına karşı gelişmiş koruma sunan yapıyı tasarlarken yenilikçi mühendislik kullandık. Ayrıca vücut ısını kontrol edebilmen için uyluk ve alt bacağa fermuarlı havalandırma noktaları ekledik. Soğuk havalara karşı koruma sunan bu silüet, tek başına veya diğer giysilerle birlikte giyilebilecek şekilde tasarlandı. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.
05 Eyl 2022
It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.
17 May 2022
The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.
30 Kas 2021
Material is great to keep warmth in, but I think the side zips on the thigh are ridiculous. You can feel the metal of the zip constantly on your leg and if I were to run in them that would drive me crazy. Over engineered.