      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division

      Erkek Koşu Eşofman Altı

      ₺1.599,90

      Yağışlı ve rüzgarlı hava, mükemmelliğe koşarken aşman gereken engellerden biridir. Hava şartlarına dayanıklı Run Division Eşofman Altıyla zorlukların üstesinden gel. Zorlu koşullarda rahat etmen için hava şartlarına karşı gelişmiş koruma sunan yapıyı tasarlarken yenilikçi mühendislik kullandık. Ayrıca vücut ısını kontrol edebilmen için uyluk ve alt bacağa fermuarlı havalandırma noktaları ekledik. Soğuk havalara karşı koruma sunan bu silüet, tek başına veya diğer giysilerle birlikte giyilebilecek şekilde tasarlandı. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah
      • Stil: DD6051-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 191 cm'dir
      • Dar kesim sana özel yapıdadır
      • İç dikiş uzunluğu: 74,5 cm

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (3)

      1.7 Yıldızlar

      05 Eyl 2022

        It has poor quality and after 1 month of purchase, the seam of the back pocket and that of the right boot break. I do not recommend these pants and the temperature control slider is uncomfortable.

      • The designers must have never wore this pant

        17 May 2022

        The zips at the middle were designed to control temperature, but it is uncomfortable when the zips touch your legs.

      • Unnecessary, annoying side zips.

        30 Kas 2021

        Material is great to keep warmth in, but I think the side zips on the thigh are ridiculous. You can feel the metal of the zip constantly on your leg and if I were to run in them that would drive me crazy. Over engineered.