Efsaneler işte böyle doğuyor. Nike Force 1 LE, 1982'de üretilen parkelerin ikonunu tamamen beyaz veya siyah renkli bir günlük stil ile yeniler. Klasik stilin dayanıklılığını, yastıklamasını ve uyumunu küçük ayaklarla buluşturur.
4.6 Yıldızlar
AurielleC232854262 - 05 Eyl 2022
GOOD SHOE LOVE IT
10261923631 - 29 Haz 2022
I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.
Guest G. - 12 Oca 2022
Fits perfectly and comfortable!