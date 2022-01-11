Nike Everyday Lightweight Çoraplar ile daha güçlü antrenman yap. Ter tutmayan teknolojiye sahip yumuşak iplikler, ayaklarının rahat etmesine ve kuru kalmasına yardımcı olur.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.1 Yıldızlar
J A. - 11 Oca 2022
Socks are very nice
C H. - 29 Haz 2021
These Nike people know their socks. I believe they will go far. Super comfy. If only they made other stuff.
J O. - 25 Haz 2021
These socks are fab if you don’t want socks that slip down on the heels