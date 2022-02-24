Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Futbol Ağızlığı, sıcak ve kuru kalmana yardımcı olmak için ter tutmayan, yumuşak fleece kumaşla yüzünü ve boynunu korur. Kulakların üzerinde sabitlenen yapı, tam hızda koşarken hareket etmez. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DC9165-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (26)

      4.5 Yıldızlar

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24 Şub 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24 Şub 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23 Şub 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

