      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Standart Kesimli Kadın Atleti

      ₺499,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Alligator/Beyaz
      Light Thistle/Beyaz
      Worn Blue/Beyaz
      Atmosfer/Beyaz
      Siyah/Beyaz

      Çok yönlülüğü en yüksek üstümüz olan Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Atlet, spor aletlerinin başında, mat üstünde ve koşarak yaptığın tüm antrenmanlarına uyum sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir. %100 geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberlerden üretilen yumuşak ve pürüzsüz kumaş, nefes alabilen silüetiyle seni serin ve kuru tutar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DD4941-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model S beden giymektedir ve boyu 180 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (26)

      4.3 Yıldızlar

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 Eyl 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 Eyl 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 Ağu 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.