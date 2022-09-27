Çok yönlülüğü en yüksek üstümüz olan Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Atlet, spor aletlerinin başında, mat üstünde ve koşarak yaptığın tüm antrenmanlarına uyum sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir. %100 geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberlerden üretilen yumuşak ve pürüzsüz kumaş, nefes alabilen silüetiyle seni serin ve kuru tutar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.3 Yıldızlar
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 Eyl 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 Eyl 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 Ağu 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.