Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT Miler

      Uzun Kollu Erkek Koşu Üstü

      ₺649,90

      Yüksek Puanlı

      Seni güneşten koruyan bu hafif stille kilometrelerce koş.Ter tutmayan, yumuşak kumaştan üretilen Nike Dri-FIT Miler Üst, her seviyeden koşucuların kuru kalmasına ve rahat etmesine yardımcı olur.Bu ürün %100 geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah
      • Stil: DD4576-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 188 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (28)

      4.4 Yıldızlar

      • Size Up. Actually Slim Fit

        EdwardH - 26 Mar 2022

        I wear a lot of Nike Dri-Fit shirts and this definitely runs SMALL. It's much more like slim fit. Size up Otherwise it's extremely comfortable and great quality.

      • Comfortable basic, a staple for your closet

        Agarsh - 13 Kas 2021

        This shirt was originally meant for me (5’9”, 165 lb female) but was quickly stolen by my husband (5’11”, 165 male) because it’s really soft and comfortable, and seems durable/well made. On both of us, the large was a little big if you’re looking for a very fitted feel. For a casual shirt to wear it was a good size. We both have pretty long arms though and appreciated the arm length. It definitely didn’t feel restrictive, but that may also have to do with the size. I felt very comfortable to wear it all day long - it was very breathable. My husband said it was cut well and hid his “dad bod”! So this was definitely a great addition to the wardrobe. Overall it’s a good staple to have

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Awesome Shirt

        Neen - 13 Kas 2021

        The Nike Dri-Fit Miler top is buttery soft and super comfortable! My son said it felt nice and soft against his skin and was easy to move around in while playing soccer! We loved this top and will recommend to anyone!

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike