      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger

      Erkek Koşu Taytı

      ₺999,90

      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tayt ile temponu koru.Esnek tasarım, hareketlerin kısıtlanmadan koşmanı sağlar.Çok sayıda cep sayesinde koşu sırasında eşyalarını yanında taşıyabilirsin.Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah
      • Stil: CZ8830-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 191 cm'dir
      • Büyük beden ve uzun boy giyen modelin bedeni 2XL ve boyu 196 cm'dir
      • Sıkı kesim vücudu sarar

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (4)

      5 Yıldızlar

      • Best tights ever!

        d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 Oca 2022

        THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!

      • Really comfortable if you like fit tights

        B O. - 09 Ara 2021

        The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.

      • Perfect fit for me - size small - 5 8 and 135

        DGER - 10 Şub 2021

        Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.