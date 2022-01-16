Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Tayt ile temponu koru.Esnek tasarım, hareketlerin kısıtlanmadan koşmanı sağlar.Çok sayıda cep sayesinde koşu sırasında eşyalarını yanında taşıyabilirsin.Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.
5 Yıldızlar
d58b3a1a-ab39-4a87-b9a2-d560148c5381 - 16 Oca 2022
THE most comfortable running/walking tights I have ever purchased. The material is very soft and the fit is perfect. I have bought several running shorts and tights from Nike before and all have been great, but these are the best! Just bought a second pair!
B O. - 09 Ara 2021
The two pockets at the back make these tights really useful.
DGER - 10 Şub 2021
Love the new obsidian color. ankle zips and fit . Feels awesome. Great fabric. iPhone actually fits in the pocket.