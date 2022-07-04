Ana içeriğe geç
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight

      Delikli Koşu Şapkası

      Siyah
      Beyaz

      Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight Şapka, koşarken seni korur.Hava alan tasarım serin kalmanı sağlarken ayarlanabilir arka bant, uyumu ayarlamana olanak tanır.Bu ürün, en az %50 geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz
      • Stil: DC3598-100

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (38)

      4.3 Yıldızlar

      • Good but not great

        926ca863-4acc-455f-89d4-27aa4a779ed1 - 04 Tem 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 Haz 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Lightweight and Comfortable

        JNMB - 02 Mar 2022

        This hat is super lightweight and very comfortable. I wear at hat for all of my workouts and this is my new go-to. The only downside for me was that it was a little big and I had to adjust it pretty small to fit me.

