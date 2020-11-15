Ana içeriğe geç
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV

      Sıkı Kesimli Kadın Koşu Şortu

      ₺1.149,90

      Siyah/Beyaz
      Bright Crimson/Lapis/Siyah

      Esnek ve yarışa uygun bu sıkı kesimli şort, sen koşuna odaklanırken olağanüstü destek sunar. Ter tutmayan gelişmiş teknolojimizle üretilen bu stil, yenilikçi özellikler ve hafif malzemeleri hassas kesimle bir araya getirerek başlangıçtan bitişe kadar hızını korurken serin kalmana yardımcı olur.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: CJ2367-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model S beden giymektedir ve boyu 178 cm'dir
      • Sıkı kesim vücudu sarar
      • İç dikiş uzunluğu: 10 cm (S beden)

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (5)

      4.2 Yıldızlar

      • Comfortable Shorts

        JaniceM530494915 - 15 Kas 2020

        I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.

      • Wanted to love these!

        charlief417790880 - 03 Eki 2020

        Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.

      • My favorite

        EllaH81807034 - 16 Ağu 2020

        These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.