      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift

      Erkek Yarış Taytı

      ₺1.999,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Siyah/Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      Siyah/Deep Royal Blue/Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson

      Sıkı çalışarak başlangıç çizgisine ulaştın. Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Tayt ile bitiş çizgisine kadar koş. Çok yumuşak, hafif ve tam oturan yapıya sahip bu tayt, kişisel rekorunu kırmana yardımcı olmak için geliştirilmiştir. Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DM4613-011

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model M beden giymektedir ve boyu 185 cm'dir
      • Sıkı kesim vücudu sarar

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (21)

      4.6 Yıldızlar

      • Very stylish, fits well!

        AZ Runner - 27 Şub 2022

        Just got done wearing these to run a 5K outside! Let me start by saying that these tights look very cool. I have them in a cool blue pattern that is awesome looking. I personally did not feel comfortable wearing them without shorts over them (for obvious reasons) but that is how they're designed to be worn. The inner lining fits well and I didn't have a lot of movement down there. I would rate them a 5 if I felt like I could wear them without shorts over them.

      • Perfect tights

        AG - 25 Şub 2022

        These tights are amazing. The Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aeroswift is extremely comfortable. The tights fit perfectly and are light weight. Good thing is they are not transparent or thin. I am a gym person and go for my CrossFit classes almost everyday and these are great for my workout routine. It feels like I am wearing nothing at all but it provides the right kind of support and compression during the workout. Additionally the fabric of the tights is so soft to touch and the design is so stylish that I received many compliments for it.Even after the workout, it keeps you cool and dry as there is no sweaty feeling due to absorbency of the material. I have worn it multiple times and have no complains as far as the durability of the tights is concerned. The fit and striped design with shining logo is my favorite part of the tights. I would highly recommend these tights to any person who likes to do workout and be comfortable at the same time.

      • Performance at it’s Best

        Garrett - 23 Şub 2022

        After using these racing tights to partake in a bunch of different activities they definitely check(no pun intended) all the boxes as far as comfortability and performance is concerned. They keep you cool and dry do to the breathability of the material and I also appreciated the back pocket to store my keys while running. Even utilized them under my Gi during JiuJitsu and not only did they keep me dry but they also stood up to rolling on the mats for a couple of hours a week during class. The style is on point and the muted navy and white stripe are accented perfect with the pop of orange radiating from the Nike swoosh. The only thing I could do without was the built in brief liner but this is not a deal breaker as they are definitely still very comfortable and it adds a little extra support. All in all, highly recommend for those on the go!

