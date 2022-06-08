Tenis kültürünün köklü tarihini onurlandıran Nike Court Legacy, zamana meydan okuyan vazgeçilmez bir stildir. Pürüzlü üst kısım, klasik dikişler ve retro Swoosh logosu, spor ve modayı birleştiren bir stil sunar. Bu stil, güzel görünürken çevreyi korumanı sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
LoganP - 08 Haz 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 May 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.