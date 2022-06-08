Ana içeriğe geç
      Tenis kültürünün köklü tarihini onurlandıran Nike Court Legacy, zamana meydan okuyan vazgeçilmez bir stildir. Pürüzlü üst kısım, klasik dikişler ve retro Swoosh logosu, spor ve modayı birleştiren bir stil sunar. Bu stil, güzel görünürken çevreyi korumanı sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DH3162-001

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      • Great Shoe!

        LoganP - 08 Haz 2022

        Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.

      • Great fashion statement not athlete shoes

        9953205502 - 22 May 2022

        These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.