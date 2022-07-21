Kendin olmanın ne anlama geldiğini tekrar düşün. LGBTQIA+ topluluğunu kutlayan bu model, sınırları zorlayan ikonik modelimize yeni bir yaklaşım getirir ve hareketi ve akışkanlığı onurlandırır. Canlı, üst üste binen Swoosh logoları stiline enerji katarken renk geçişli tasarım geleneksel gökkuşağı tasarımını bulanıklaştırır. Ayrıca ipeksi parıltılı malzeme, zahmetsizce şık görünen bir stil sunar. Tekrar tekrar giyeceğin bu ayakkabı, aynı senin gibi dikkat çekicidir ve kendine sadıktır.
2 Yıldızlar
Oalian - 21 Tem 2022
First off, I love the design. The colors are great, especially the band around the bottom. However, the fit is terrible. It's like, I have two entirely different shoes. The right shoe fits comfortably if not a little small. The left is way too tight in the toe box. This is unfortunately an immediate return for me. Incredibly disappointed that the flagship Be True shoe is not only well after Pride month, but poorly made.