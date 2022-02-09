Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike City Rep TR

      Kadın Antrenman Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.149,90

      Nike City Rep TR, aktif yaşam stiline dayanıklılık ve esneklik kazandıran çok yönlü bir ayakkabıdır. Kauçuk doku farklı zeminlerde tutuş sağlarken köpük yastıklama, açık hava antrenmanlarında ve günün geri kalanında ayağının rahat etmesine yardımcı olur.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Dark Smoke Grey/Beyaz
      • Stil: DA1351-002

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Küçük kalıba sahiptir; yarım numara büyük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (1)

      4 Yıldızlar

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 Şub 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them