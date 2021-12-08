Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Charge

      Futbol Tekmelikleri

      ₺349,90

      Nike Charge Tekmelikler ile sahaya güven içinde çık. Dış katman düşük profilli koruma sunarken köpük arka kısım rahattır.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: SP2164-010

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (3)

      3.7 Yıldızlar

      • Solid buy

        Martin C. - 08 Ara 2021

        Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.

      • J O. - 24 Ağu 2020

        They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.

      • Good product at a fair price

        B Z. - 07 Tem 2020

        Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.