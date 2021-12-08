Nike Charge Tekmelikler ile sahaya güven içinde çık. Dış katman düşük profilli koruma sunarken köpük arka kısım rahattır.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
3.7 Yıldızlar
Martin C. - 08 Ara 2021
Bought these for my son who’s 10 but quite tall. The medium fits him well and he’s very happy with them.
J O. - 24 Ağu 2020
They seem nice enough and are of good quality but the size was way too small.
B Z. - 07 Tem 2020
Nice looking shin guard. Sizing runs small and if you have large calfs go up one size. No padding around ankle is only negative.