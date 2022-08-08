Ana içeriğe geç
      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Challenger

      2'si 1 Arada Erkek Koşu Şortu

      ₺799,90

      Dokuma kumaştan üretilen, 2'si 1 arada ikonik Nike Challenger Şort, yepyeni slip yapısıyla rahat bir stildir.Favori şortlarından beklediğin çok yönlülüğü sunar.Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah
      • Stil: CZ9060-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Büyük beden ve uzun boy giyen modelin bedeni 2XL ve boyu 201 cm'dir
      • Rahat ve sade bir yapı sunan standart kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (3)

      3.3 Yıldızlar

      • Good idea gone bad

        AdamD756591275 - 08 Ağu 2022

        These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.

      • Very comfortable pair of shorts

        JamesM412209300 - 09 Ara 2021

        I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.

      • Not satisfied

        J E. - 15 Eyl 2021

        They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes