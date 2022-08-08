Dokuma kumaştan üretilen, 2'si 1 arada ikonik Nike Challenger Şort, yepyeni slip yapısıyla rahat bir stildir.Favori şortlarından beklediğin çok yönlülüğü sunar.Bu ürün, en az %75 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
3.3 Yıldızlar
AdamD756591275 - 08 Ağu 2022
These shorts would be exceptionally awesome if they didn't have a metal snap button right where your tailbone is. That tiny metal spike button is painful when doing any exercises on your back (sit ups, leg lifts, yoga, pilates, etc.). Don't buy these if you are going to wear these during any floor exercises. But if you don't plan on getting on the ground, these are good shorts.
JamesM412209300 - 09 Ara 2021
I am very happy with the quality, sizing and fit of these shorts.
J E. - 15 Eyl 2021
They are not true to size would like to return but you do not have any larger sizes