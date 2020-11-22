Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Brasilia

      Çocuk Sırt Çantası (18 L)

      ₺649,90

      Nike Brasilia Baskılı Sırt Çantası, ders kitaplarını ve okul malzemelerini koyabileceğin ana bölmesiyle okula hazırdır. Fermuarlı ön cep küçük eşyaları düzenli tutarken file yan cepler matara koymaya uygundur.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: BA6029-010

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (3)

      4.3 Yıldızlar

      • A H. - 22 Kas 2020

        I love this bag

      • Perfect

        A L. - 24 Eyl 2020

        Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery

      • Disappointed customer

        SethH509428790 - 14 Haz 2020

        I would think twice before recommending this product. The pictures are a little bit deceiving. It is smaller than your average backpack. On the other hand it was stylish