Nike Brasilia Baskılı Sırt Çantası, ders kitaplarını ve okul malzemelerini koyabileceğin ana bölmesiyle okula hazırdır. Fermuarlı ön cep küçük eşyaları düzenli tutarken file yan cepler matara koymaya uygundur.
A H. - 22 Kas 2020
I love this bag
A L. - 24 Eyl 2020
Perfect backpack for my daughter going into secondary school. And very quick delivery
SethH509428790 - 14 Haz 2020
I would think twice before recommending this product. The pictures are a little bit deceiving. It is smaller than your average backpack. On the other hand it was stylish