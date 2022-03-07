Küçük boyutu seni yanıltmasın. Nike Brasilia JDI Sırt Çantası oldukça geniştir.Fermuarlı cepleri, matara bölmesi ve rahat askıları ile bu çanta günlük maceralarında taşıma kolaylığı sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.8 Yıldızlar
95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 Mar 2022
I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!
A N. - 20 Eki 2021
Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.
C R. - 04 Eki 2021
Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!