      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Çocuk Sırt Çantası (Mini Boy)

      ₺449,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/Beyaz
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Light Madder Root/Light Madder Root/Siyah
      Siyah/Siyah
      Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz

      Küçük boyutu seni yanıltmasın. Nike Brasilia JDI Sırt Çantası oldukça geniştir.Fermuarlı cepleri, matara bölmesi ve rahat askıları ile bu çanta günlük maceralarında taşıma kolaylığı sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: BA5559-013

      İncelemeler (25)

      4.8 Yıldızlar

      • Perfect size

        95bc9562-9fb9-4d95-94a3-e7dc697058e4 - 07 Mar 2022

        I know this is a kids backpack but it’s the PERFECT size for mini toiletries, a change of clothes and an extra pair of shoes. I keep this in my car for after long trail runs away from home, so I can freshen up and change out of sweaty clothes before driving. It’s literally the best! And so cute!

      • Yes I do recommend!

        A N. - 20 Eki 2021

        Perfect Size !!! Durable . Yes i recommend it.

      • Large small bag.

        C R. - 04 Eki 2021

        Great little bag. Ideal for just the essentials. Can fit daughter lunch box and bottle in with out the need for a large bag!