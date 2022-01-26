Ana içeriğe geç
      1970'ler için tasarlandı.1980'lerde sevildi.1990'larda klasik oldu.Geleceğe hazır.Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature, ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen içeriğiyle zamana meydan okuyan bir tasarım sunar.Üst kısımda, çevreye etkisi yüksek olan deri malzeme yerine son derece canlı, kısmen geri dönüştürülmüş sentetik deri kullandık.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Siyah
      • Stil: DO1344-101

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 Oca 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • RainbowMoon - 31 Ara 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac - 30 Ara 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

