Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage

      Erkek Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.949,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Beyaz/Sail/Siyah
      Kendi Nike By You ürününü tasarla

      Klasik sadeliği ve rahatlığıyla sokakların vazgeçilmezi olan Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage, düşük profilli klasik basketbol stiliyle geri dönüyor. Şık süet ayrıntılar, retro Swoosh logosu ve son derece yumuşak bilek kısmı, her yerde giyebileceğin vazgeçilmez bir stil sunar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Sail/Siyah
      • Stil: DA6364-101

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (58)

      4.4 Yıldızlar

      • Orange Tongue

        1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 Tem 2022

        Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.

      • One time wear

        T M. - 31 Oca 2022

        After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.

      • Loves

        H P. - 25 Oca 2022

        Nice shoes pretty awesome