Klasik sadeliği ve rahatlığıyla sokakların vazgeçilmezi olan Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage, düşük profilli klasik basketbol stiliyle geri dönüyor. Şık süet ayrıntılar, retro Swoosh logosu ve son derece yumuşak bilek kısmı, her yerde giyebileceğin vazgeçilmez bir stil sunar.
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 Tem 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.
T M. - 31 Oca 2022
After literally one wear to work (in an office where i sat mostly and im not hard on sneakers), it looks like ive had these for over a year. wrinkled, worn look. Very disappointed. May contact for refund.
H P. - 25 Oca 2022
Nice shoes pretty awesome