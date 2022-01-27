Nike Ayakkabı Saklama Çantası, tüm ayakkabılarını saklayıp yanında taşımanı sağlar. Dayanıklı malzemelerden üretilen ana gövdede 2 büyük Nike logosu, çıkarılabilir çapraz askı bulunur ve ayakkabı kutusu gibi açılan orijinal ağza sahiptir. İç kısımdaki elastik cep ve fermuarlı file cep, ekstra bağcıklarını ve diğer küçük eşyalarını saklayıp düzenli tutmana yardımcı olur.
5 Yıldızlar
M I. - 27 Oca 2022
This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.
T R. - 26 Oca 2022
Shoes bag
C A. - 18 Oca 2022
This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.