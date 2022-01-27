Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike

      Ayakkabı Saklama Çantası (12 L)

      ₺699,90

      Turuncu/Turuncu/Beyaz
      Siyah/Siyah/Polar
      Siyah/Siyah/University Red

      Nike Ayakkabı Saklama Çantası, tüm ayakkabılarını saklayıp yanında taşımanı sağlar. Dayanıklı malzemelerden üretilen ana gövdede 2 büyük Nike logosu, çıkarılabilir çapraz askı bulunur ve ayakkabı kutusu gibi açılan orijinal ağza sahiptir. İç kısımdaki elastik cep ve fermuarlı file cep, ekstra bağcıklarını ve diğer küçük eşyalarını saklayıp düzenli tutmana yardımcı olur.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/University Red
      • Stil: DA7337-010

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (6)

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27 Oca 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26 Oca 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18 Oca 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.