      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Alate Minimalist

      Hafif Destekli Dolgulu Kadın Spor Sütyeni

      ₺849,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Red Bark/Red Bark/Cacao Wow
      Doll/Doll/Light Thistle
      Siyah/Siyah/Dark Smoke Grey
      Beyaz/Stone Mauve/Pure Platinum
      Light Soft Pink/Stone Mauve/Pembe Oxford

      Yalnızca en çok ihtiyaç duyduğu özellikleri sunan bir sütyen arayan maceracılar düşünülerek tasarlandı. Aynı giysileri tekrar tekrar giymekten çekinmeyen ve tarzını bilenlerin stili. Rahatlıktan ödün vermeden gün boyu desteğin tadını çıkarmanı sağlayan Alate Minimalist Spor Sütyeni, tamamen ayarlanabilir askıları ve her giysiyle uyum sağlayan düşük profilli tasarımıyla benzersiz bir dolgu deneyimi sunar. Ter tutmayan yumuşak kumaştan üretilen bu sütyen, gün boyu kuru kalıp rahat etmene yardımcı olur. Bu ürün, en az %50 oranında geri dönüştürülmüş polyester fiberden üretilmiştir.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Dark Smoke Grey
      • Stil: DM0526-010

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Model S beden giymektedir
      • Modelin boyu: 180 cm
      • Modelin göğüs ölçüsü: 86 cm
      • Sıkı kesim vücudu sarar
      • Hafif destek: Yumuşak ve ayağına yeterli özgürlüğü sağlayarak saran yapı

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Nike ürünlerinde kullanılan geri dönüştürülmüş polyester; geri dönüştürülmüş plastik şişelerin temizlenmesi, parçalanması ve peletlere dönüştürülmesiyle elde edilir. Peletlerden üretilen yüksek kaliteli, yeni ve maksimum performans sunan iplikler ürünlerimizde kullanılır ve çevre üzerindeki etki azaltılmış olur.
      • Geri dönüştürülmüş polyester, atık miktarını azaltmaya ek olarak karbon emisyonlarını da yeni polyestere kıyasla %30'a varan oranlarda azaltır. Nike, her yıl ortalama 1 milyar plastik şişeyi çöplerden ve kanallardan toplamaktadır.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (31)

      4.5 Yıldızlar

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 Eyl 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 Tem 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15 Tem 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

