1990'ların nostaljik stilinden esinlenerek Nike Air Futura logosu gibi klasik ayrıntıları panelli yapıyla birleştirip Nike Air Crew Üste şık bir görünüm kazandırdık. Bu sıcak tutan fleece stili, farklı baskı ayrıntılarıyla dikkat çeker.
Syrena - 04 Mar 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.