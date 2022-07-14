Ağırlığının en az %40'ı oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK, geri dönüştürülmüş çok esnek Flyknit kumaşı ve ayak bileğinin şeklini alan yumuşak bilek kısmıyla rahat ve giymesi kolay bir stildir. Dikilmiş Swoosh ve geri dönüştürülmüş TPU topuk klipsi, olağanüstü yumuşaklık sunan VaporMax yastıklamayla sokakları turlarken dikkat çekmeni sağlar.
Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Tem 2022
I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.
14937321808 - 23 May 2022
I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.
14936539059 - 07 May 2022
Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.