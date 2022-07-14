Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK

      Nike Air Vapormax 2021 FK

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺4.599,90

      Beyaz/Pure Platinum/Metallic Silver/Beyaz
      Siyah/Metallic Silver/Beyaz

      Ağırlığının en az %40'ı oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK, geri dönüştürülmüş çok esnek Flyknit kumaşı ve ayak bileğinin şeklini alan yumuşak bilek kısmıyla rahat ve giymesi kolay bir stildir. Dikilmiş Swoosh ve geri dönüştürülmüş TPU topuk klipsi, olağanüstü yumuşaklık sunan VaporMax yastıklamayla sokakları turlarken dikkat çekmeni sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Metallic Silver/Beyaz
      • Stil: DC4112-002

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (36)

      4.8 Yıldızlar

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Tem 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Love my Vapormax

        14937321808 - 23 May 2022

        I just purchased these in light grey with red pulls. My left foot was ok but the fight big toe was not so comfy. It’s like one shoe was 1/2 size bigger…if that makes sense. All in all, they are comfortable shoes. Next time I’ll try a size up.

      • Not comfortable for the price

        14936539059 - 07 May 2022

        Shoe runs short to me. Rubbed the back of ankle. Purchased for Christmas and just now wearing it in the Spring. Not A very comfortable shoe as I expected, especially for the price. This was my first pair of vapormax and I am just not pleased with this particular pair of Nikes. Purchased a 8 1/2 as I always do with Nike which gives me room and based on reviews of being large. Wish I would have worn sooner and maybe could have returned them.