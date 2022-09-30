Ağırlığının en az %40'ı oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK, geri dönüştürülmüş çok esnek Flyknit kumaşı ve ayak bileğinin şeklini alan yumuşak bilek kısmıyla rahat ve giymesi kolay bir stildir.Dikilmiş Swoosh ve geri dönüştürülmüş TPU topuk klipsi, olağanüstü yumuşaklık sunan VaporMax yastıklamayla sokakları turlarken dikkat çekmeni sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.5 Yıldızlar
Harrison.10 - 30 Eyl 2022
Just over a year of ownership and they have almost fallen apart. Laces don’t lock anymore, sole falling off of upper and all four plastic covers for rope entry have snapped from friction. Really disappointing as they are so comfy and look great, I may have been unlucky but I won’t be going near this model again.
5271227c-ca5a-4f47-b507-3e85ae9e26d7 - 05 Eyl 2022
My kid pointed me to this vapormax flyknit at the Finish Line store and I'm so glad i bought it.. it is extremely comfortable, lightweight and airy. My feet stay cool and dry all day. It's like wearing socks that can go outdoors!
ColeG - 31 Ağu 2022
Most uncomfortable shoe I’ve ever had period.