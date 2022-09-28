Favori tişörtünden daha rahat ve zarif bir tasarım sunan Nike Air Presto, iyi hissettiren ve hızlı görünen bir stildir. Esnek iç kısmı çorabı andıran rahat bir yapı sunarken son derece yumuşak köpük, adımlarına esneklik katar. Bu stili bir kere giydin mi asla çıkarmak istemeyeceksin.
PDPTESTScreenname - 28 Eyl 2022
Excellent shoes with comfort .
WilliamF223466826 - 23 Eyl 2022
I got these just for daily/casual wear and can say they the comfiest shoes I've ever had. Normally I'm an 11.5 in Nikes, but for these I went with the 12 and they fit perfectly. Because it's a sock like fit there's tons of room for your feet to fit comfortably, and they slide on and off with ease. Not sure how they'd hold up for running or going to the gym, but for casual/daily wear they are easily my favorite shoes I've ever owned. Highly recommend!
af79b76b-6334-4776-b5e2-d39d7dc0a42e - 10 Eyl 2022
These are very comfortable shoes! Unfortunately just like the last prestos, the durability is very weak. Tears along the side after a month or 2... I bought them for the comfort but will not buy again because they wear out too quick and I just wear them to work.