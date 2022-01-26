Ana içeriğe geç
      Klasik Nike koşu stilini yeni bir boyuta taşıyan Nike Air Max Pre-Day, bugünün dünyasına ayak uyduracak hızlı tempolu bir stil sunar.Ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen bu stil, retro antrenman estetiğini yaşatarak geçmişe saygı duruşunda bulunur.Stile enerji kazandıran yeni Air penceresi, dikkat çekici stili olağanüstü yumuşak yastıklamayla bir araya getirir.

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 Oca 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 Oca 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.

      • Most comfortable Nike shoes

        D G. - 09 Oca 2022

        After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.