Klasik Nike koşu stilini yeni bir boyuta taşıyan Nike Air Max Pre-Day, bugünün dünyasına ayak uyduracak hızlı tempolu bir stil sunar.Ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen bu stil, retro antrenman estetiğini yaşatarak geçmişe saygı duruşunda bulunur.Stile enerji kazandıran yeni Air penceresi, dikkat çekici stili olağanüstü yumuşak yastıklamayla bir araya getirir.
J U. - 26 Oca 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 Oca 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.
D G. - 09 Oca 2022
After purchasing the Be True PreGame, I was so happy they brought out more colors. These are the most comfortable Nike shoes I have ever worn.