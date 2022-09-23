Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺3.199,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Siyah/Beyaz
      Ghost Green/Pink Blast/Photo Blue/Siyah

      Gelenekleri göz ardı etme. Hem klasiklere hem de yeniliğe saygı duruşunda bulunan bu stilde, iki ikonu bir araya getirerek beklenenin ötesine geçtik. Hafif ve rahat Flyknit, rahat Air Max yastıklamaya mükemmel uyum sağlar. Bağcıklarını bağla ve stilini ayakkabınla göster.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: DM9073-001

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      • Büyük kalıba sahiptir; bir numara küçük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (24)

      4.5 Yıldızlar

      • Farhan - 23 Eyl 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Moon walkers - 23 Eyl 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Air max Flyknit Racer

        Mak - 22 Eyl 2022

        Really like this shoe design. It is a little big and you have more space if you get your regular size in nike. If you want something snug just go a half size down and you should be good. Really comfortable to wear all day, and even at like for example an amusement park. Has hood support for your feet so this will be my go to for an everyday shoe.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike