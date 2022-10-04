Nike Air Max 90'dan ilham alan Nike Air Max Excee, klasik modele yeni bir bakış açısı getiriyor. Üst kısımdaki uzatılmış tasarım çizgileri ve farklı oranlar, ikonik stili modern bir seviyeye taşıyor.
RebeccaL634887398 - 04 Eki 2022
So cute! But agree that they run small and narrow. I am sizing up also! The fabric is really nice especially the ones with the suede. They are a big stiff and hard too. Hopefully they are comfortable.
0834abeb-0cdd-47de-ac13-ab33a1c2e7ad - 04 Eyl 2022
The shoes are so cute; they are a bit narrow, though, so I had to size up, so now it's a little too long 😭. Other than that I like the shoes and I can't wait to wear them.
MichelleG886507177 - 26 Oca 2022
Just got these and found them true to size-- did not have to size up. Usually wear size 9 but some sneakers run short or narrow and I have to size up-- not these (contrary to other reviewers.) The size 9 fit perfectly and they will probably stretch a little when broken in. Love the grey, black, pink combo colors.