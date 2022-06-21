Zarif şekle sahip Nike Air Max Dia, ileriye taşınmış bir stil ve ferah bir estetik sunar. Minimal üst kısım stili modernleştirirken şeffaf TPU ile çevrelenmiş Max Air birimi, şıklığına şıklık katan büyük orta tabanla güç kazanır.
4.5 Yıldızlar
507ef828-e918-4487-8001-5db2759d8de7 - 21 Haz 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
99e14ab3-16f8-487d-a0ce-5d790edf99c3 - 11 May 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
58b9f71a-2759-43f4-a83e-50727e78681e - 27 Nis 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.