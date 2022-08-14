Ana içeriğe geç
      Sportif koşu DNA'sına sahip Air Max Dawn, ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden ve özenle üretilmiştir. Yumuşak süet ve rahat etmeni sağlayan kumaş karışımı, nostaljik koşu stilini modern tasarımla bir araya getirir. Orta tabandaki yumuşak köpük, topuk kısmında bükülerek enerji kazandırır. Dış taban deseni ise stiline tutuş kazandırır. Ayrıca, Air yastıklama gün boyu rahatlık sunar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Siyah/University Gold/Gorge Green
      • Stil: DM0013-101

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (25)

      4.2 Yıldızlar

      • A bit much

        Chunky - 14 Ağu 2022

        The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.

      • Outstanding Future/Retro Comfort

        FA110 - 14 Ağu 2022

        I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.

      • Great sneakers

        Joe - 13 Tem 2022

        This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.

