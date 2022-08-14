Sportif koşu DNA'sına sahip Air Max Dawn, ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden ve özenle üretilmiştir. Yumuşak süet ve rahat etmeni sağlayan kumaş karışımı, nostaljik koşu stilini modern tasarımla bir araya getirir. Orta tabandaki yumuşak köpük, topuk kısmında bükülerek enerji kazandırır. Dış taban deseni ise stiline tutuş kazandırır. Ayrıca, Air yastıklama gün boyu rahatlık sunar.
Chunky - 14 Ağu 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 Ağu 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 Tem 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.