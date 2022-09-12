Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

      Kadın Antrenman Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.649,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Siyah/Beyaz/Rush Pink
      Beyaz/Beyaz
      Beyaz/Mint Foam/University Blue/Metallic Silver
      Beyaz/Metallic Silver/Metallic Gold/Siyah
      Atmosfer/Laser Orange/Crimson Bliss/Total Orange
      Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      Siyah/Dark Smoke Grey/Beyaz

      Nike Air Max Bella TR 5, Max Air yastıklamanın esnek ve şık yapısını ağırlıklı antrenmanlarında seni destekleyen düz tabanla birleştirir. Yenilenen tasarım, zorlu kuvvet antrenmanları sırasında ayakta sağlam durmana yardımcı olmak için ayağının yan ve üst kısımlarında daha fazla koruma ve destek sunar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Barely Rose/Desert Berry/Pink Rise/Burgundy Crush
      • Stil: DD9285-601

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (21)

      4.3 Yıldızlar

      • Comfortable

        b9b5eff0-3bbc-4d26-a31f-5bd28a85faca - 13 Eyl 2022

        I'm impressed, they're comfortable and fits true to size.

      • Nike Air Max Bella TR 5

        Cassie - 20 May 2022

        The Nike Air Max Bella TR 5 are extremely comfortable!! The shoe offers plenty of support. The design is simple while still being stylish. The material is very easy to clean which is great as they do happen to get dirty easily. Highly recommend.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Not the Best..

        d3c42871-c787-40fb-84d2-82300676a76d - 18 May 2022

        I was pretty excited when these shoes arrived because I have been looking for new gym shoes but was quickly disappointed. First, the shoe was sort of narrow which was fine but overall it was very uncomfortable. It fit me pretty well in terms of length but I noticed my heel kept slipping when I would move around and I felt almost no support. The quality was also sub par, and I could see glue coming off from parts of the shoe. I was expecting higher quality but this was not the best...