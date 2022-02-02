Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Air Max 97, kendini tam anlamıyla havada yürüyormuş gibi hissetmeni sağlar. Bu ikon, tabandaki topuktan buruna uzanan Max Air'i gözler önüne seren ilk modeldir. Ayrıca stil, 97 modelini tüm zamanların klasiği haline getiren su dalgalarından ilham almış çizgilere sahiptir.

      • Küçük kalıba sahiptir; yarım numara büyük sipariş vermeni öneririz

      • Just get the shoes.

        W H. - 02 Şub 2022

        Shoes are perfect! Exactly as I imagined, comfortable, just enough support. Ordering is always easy and the shoes were at my door in less than 24 hours. This is a huge deal to me, I live in a very rural area.

      • Great shoes

        H A. - 27 Oca 2022

        Great shoes

      • 34cf7650-ec7a-4624-893d-5eab927bc7db - 27 Oca 2022

        The inner tongue rubs against my toes and makes the shoes extremely uncomfortable. The show feels a bit tight width wise.