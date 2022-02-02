Nike Air Max 97, kendini tam anlamıyla havada yürüyormuş gibi hissetmeni sağlar. Bu ikon, tabandaki topuktan buruna uzanan Max Air'i gözler önüne seren ilk modeldir. Ayrıca stil, 97 modelini tüm zamanların klasiği haline getiren su dalgalarından ilham almış çizgilere sahiptir.
4.7 Yıldızlar
W H. - 02 Şub 2022
Shoes are perfect! Exactly as I imagined, comfortable, just enough support. Ordering is always easy and the shoes were at my door in less than 24 hours. This is a huge deal to me, I live in a very rural area.
H A. - 27 Oca 2022
Great shoes
34cf7650-ec7a-4624-893d-5eab927bc7db - 27 Oca 2022
The inner tongue rubs against my toes and makes the shoes extremely uncomfortable. The show feels a bit tight width wise.