Japon hız trenlerinden ilham alan orijinal dalga tasarımına sahip Nike Air Max 97, tam hız koşarken şıklığını korumana olanak tanır. Koşu dünyasını sarsan çığır açıcı tam boy Nike Air birimini, yeni renkler ve canlı ayrıntılarla birleştiren bu model, birinci sınıf rahatlığa sahip olmanı sağlar.
AlanE - 05 Tem 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 Oca 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 Oca 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts