Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Air Max 97

      Erkek Ayakkabısı

      ₺3.699,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Beyaz/Siyah/Wolf Grey
      Siyah/Metallic Silver/University Red
      Siyah/Beyaz
      Siyah/Anthracite/Beyaz
      Kendi Nike By You ürününü tasarla

      Japon hız trenlerinden ilham alan orijinal dalga tasarımına sahip Nike Air Max 97, tam hız koşarken şıklığını korumana olanak tanır. Koşu dünyasını sarsan çığır açıcı tam boy Nike Air birimini, yeni renkler ve canlı ayrıntılarla birleştiren bu model, birinci sınıf rahatlığa sahip olmanı sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Siyah/Wolf Grey
      • Stil: 921826-101

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (68)

      4.7 Yıldızlar

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05 Tem 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14 Oca 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09 Oca 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts